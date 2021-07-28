.

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC has arrested a 40-year old notorious bandit in Sokoto state, Bello Galadima who had gone to buy sex enhancement drugs in the Aliyu Jodi area of the state.

Commandant General of the Corps, Dr Ahmed Audi who disclosed this in a statement issued Wednesday in Abuja also restated his zero tolerance for all forms of criminal behaviour in society.

The statement which was signed by the Director of Public Relations at the national headquarters of the Corps, DCC Olusola Odumosu also commended the NSCDC Sokoto State Command for a job well done in arresting Galadima who had been on the wanted list of security agencies for more than two years running.

“Galadima specializes in liaising with kidnappers by giving them information on persons to be kidnapped. He also assists kidnappers in buying drugs and other items they use for their nefarious activities. The captured bandit according to reliable Intels, was formerly operating in Niger State before relocating to Sokoto State where luck ran out on him leading to his capture and arrest by operatives of the NSCDC.

“This feat was made possible due to actionable intelligence received by the Officers and Men of the NSCDC, Sokoto State Command who responded immediately and laid siege to the Aliyu Jodi area of Sokoto State, where he went to buy drugs and also to satisfy his sexual urge. In that process, the Gallant Officers wasted no time in ending his reign of banditry”, said Mr Odumosu.

He added that Galadima is in the custody of NSCDC operatives, and is at present under interrogation and helping with useful information to apprehend other culprits.

“The CG of NSCDC seized the occasion to appeal to the conscience of other criminals to have a change of heart before their time runs out because, at that juncture, the law of the land will take its course.

“Dr. Audi emphasized vehemently that the NSCDC amongst its mandate, will always strive for a better society where all Nigerian lives and property will always be very safe”, the statement added.

