Rahman Owokoniran, South-West PDP General Secretary.

Reacting to the resolutions of the governors of the Southern states, after their meeting in Lagos on Monday, Rahman Owokoniran has said the northern governors have to embrace the landmark decisions made at the meeting.

Owokoniran, the General Secretary, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, South-West zone, made the call in a statement on Tuesday, noting that the northern governors’ decision will tell much on the unity of the country.

Owokoniran said: “The resolutions of the southern governor are well thought out without prejudice to any section of the country.

“The thoughts are well balanced and accommodating. I, therefore, enjoin the Northern Governor’s Forum to embrace these landmark decisions.

“They should embrace them in the interest of the unity of our country and on the foundation of equality, fairness, justice and progress for peaceful coexistence among all Nigeria.”

Vanguard reported some of the decisions reached at the southern governors’ meeting. Read them HERE.

Meanwhile, the northern governors have converged on Taraba State to meet. No detail of the meeting is out yet.

Vanguard News Nigeria