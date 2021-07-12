By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

The Northern States Governors’ Forum has expressed “deep sorrow” over the death of the former Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Architect Barnabas Bala.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong in a statement commiserated with the deceased immediate family, the Governor and people of Kaduna State over the sad incident.

ALSO READ: COVID-19: Astrazeneca vaccine effective against Delta variant — NMA

Lalong in a statement by Makut Macham, his Director of Press and Public Affairs described the late former Deputy Governor as “an accomplished professional Architect, politician of high repute and integrity, who served his community, State and Nigeria with passion, honesty, and patriotism.”

He added, “Our brother and friend was a man whose primary concern was on how to ensure that justice, peace, and progress prevails among people of various religious and ethnic backgrounds as well as build common ground for peaceful coexistence.

ALSO READ: N2bn Contract Fraud: ICPC docks ex-Surveyor-General, Awudu

This was clearly demonstrated in the way he conducted himself as pioneer Secretary-General of the Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU); Chairman, Kaura Local Government; Member Representing Kaura Federal Constituency at the National Assembly; Deputy Governor of Kaduna State between 2015 and 2019; as well as several other responsibilities he was assigned throughout his lifetime.”

Lalong noted that apart from his passion for the development of the country, “the late Bantex was always desirous of the rapid development and unity of the North as he worked with the Forum vigorously towards addressing insecurity, poverty, disease, illiteracy and misunderstandings exacerbated by ethno-religious sentiments.”

While praying to God to grant his soul eternal rest and comfort his family, Governor Lalong said his legacies will continue to be remembered for a very long time. End

Vanguard News Nigeria