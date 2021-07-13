By Victoria Ojeme

The Canadian government has pledged to support Nigeria’s north east, homeland of Boko Haram insurgency, with $26.95m to tackled ongoing food, malnutrition and associated health crisis in the region this year.

Canada is also providing $5.5 million to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization to help conflict and pandemic-affected households in the north-east regain and strengthen their livelihoods. This funding aims to help restore the self-sufficiency and resilience of affected communities, with a focus on women’s empowerment.

Last year alone, Canada provided over $123 million in international assistance to Nigeria, making it the 6th largest recipient of Canada’s international assistance worldwide.

A statement by Demilade Kosemani of the Public Affairs department, High Commission of Canada in Nigeria said the support is being provided through experienced humanitarian partners, including UN agencies, the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, and non-governmental organizations.

Kosemani adds that the assistance is in line with commitments made under the G7 Famine Prevention and Humanitarian Crises Compact, which notes north-east Nigeria as being at immediate risk of famine.

The decade-long conflict in north-east Nigeria has led to one of the largest humanitarian crises in the world, with 8.7 million people in need of humanitarian assistance in 2021. An alarming 4.4 million people are expected to need food assistance during the current lean season. This includes an estimated 775,000 people facing emergency levels of food insecurity, with an elevated risk of famine in areas that are cut-off from assistance due to high levels of insecurity and targeted attacks on humanitarian workers.

The acting High Commissioner of Canada in Nigeria, Nicolas Simard, said “The conflict in north-east Nigeria continues to exact a terrible toll on vulnerable populations, with women and girls suffering the worst effects of the crisis. Amidst the ongoing conflict, the safety and security of civilians and humanitarian workers must be ensured so that life-saving assistance can reach those in need without delay.”

He explained that Canada’s funding is focused on supporting gender-responsive humanitarian action, recognizing that women and girls continue to be disproportionately affected by the ongoing conflict. This includes improving access to sexual and reproductive health care, preventing and responding to sexual and gender-based violence, and supporting the leadership, participation, and decision-making of women and girls in humanitarian action.

Simard emphasized that Nigeria is an important partner for Canada noting that “Our bilateral relationship is multifaceted and growing stronger each year, through our longstanding cooperation across trade, development, diplomacy, education, and security.”

“Canada continues to support the people of Nigeria. In line with our Feminist International Assistance Policy, Canada’s development assistance focuses on supporting the poorest and most vulnerable in Nigeria, particularly women and girls, creating the conditions for them to be empowered to exercise their rights and helping them realize their economic potential,” he added,

He said that Canada will also continue to conduct advocacy on the promotion and protection of human rights in Nigeria and around the world.

According to the diplomat, Canada is also engaged in supporting Nigeria to address regional threats to security. “Canada, through its Counter-Terrorism Capacity Building Program, provides ongoing support of $10M annually for the Sahel region, including Nigeria. This allows for sustained capacity building in areas like Preventing Violent Extremism (PVE) and training judges involved in terrorist prosecutions.

“One of the greatest strengths of our bilateral relationship is our people-to-people ties. There are over 51,000 people of Nigerian origin in Canada, who contribute to our social fabric and to making our society more diverse and inclusive,” he said.