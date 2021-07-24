By Sylvester Kwentua

Nollywood producer and director, Uche Agbo, on Friday, in Lagos, organized a conference for senior prefects of secondary schools.

The conference, named “Senior Prefects Leadership Conference (SPLC), and themed ‘breathing integrity into future leaders’, had two guest speakers and several secondary schools in attendance. It was the first of its kind to be ever organized by Uche Agbo Foundation, a foundation owned by the Nollywood producer.

“What we intend to achieve with the Senior Prefects Leadership, is knowing that the dearth of leadership in Nigeria is deteriorating. The first form of leadership that most of these students have is senior prefect. So we want to be able to groom them because we believe that going forward, there are likely going to be leaders and captains of industries and organizations, both in the public and private sectors.

“We want to groom them and build them, so that they can maintain integrity and clear purpose in leadership. We also want to let them know that leadership is about service, and that is what we are training to build. This (Conference) theme is ‘breathing integrity into future leaders’. So that is the theme of this edition, and that is what we want to achieve. We want at the end of the day that in the next 20 or 30 years when these ones have become leaders in several sectors, what we are training them to be, they will imbibe in it, and then leadership in Nigeria will start to get better and better.” Uche Agbo explaining what he intends to achieve with this conference.

Prices were won by students who paid attention to the lectures delivered in the conference, and those who arrived at the venue of the conference early. This is a way of encouraging good virtues in students, Uche Agbo emphasized.

In attendance for the conferences were schools such as Ajigbeda girls senior high school, Lagos city senior high school, Aiyetoro senior Grammar school, amongst several other schools located in Lagos.

The next edition of the conference, sponsored by Access Bank and 7-up, is being proposed to hold later the year, probably in October, Uche Agbo further informed.

Vanguard News Nigeria