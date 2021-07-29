Ganduje

By Bashir Bello – Kano

Kano State government on Thursday said there were no plans to ban women drivers in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Information, Muhammad Garba stated this while reacting to news making round that the govt planned to disallow women regardless of any faith from getting behind the wheel.

Garba described the news as fallacious saying the government had at no time contemplated it.

According to the statement, “the story, which could not be traced to any credible source, was nothing but the imaginary thinking of the authors.

ALSO READ:

“The trending story lacks any credibility and that is why it is wholly attributed to a source that cannot be substantiated,” it added.

Garba pointed out that if at all there was such plan, the state government does not have to be involved in any secretive meeting to decide on a critical issue that has to do with its teeming populace.

The commissioner stated further that even Saudi Arabia which for decades had laws that sanctioned women from driving has, after all, lifted the ban in 2018.

He said it was interesting that some of the scholars quoted to have supported the alleged ban have already disassociated themselves from the purported story.

Vanguard News Nigeria