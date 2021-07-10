Chairmanship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the forthcoming local government election in Ogun State, Hon. Obamorolu Rasaq Adeoye, yesterday, pledged to bring quick and rapid transformation to Ado-Odo Ota L.G council area, if elected at the polls.

Adeoye who spoke while presenting his seven-point transformation agenda, which revolves around deploying communal approaches in engaging and mobilizing the people to hold their destinies in their hands, said his party would liberate the people from the old deceitful political order and fast track the socio economic development of the council area.

The chairmanship aspirant stressed that his coverage areas include food justice; rebuilding a fairer local economy; engaging the people in community cooperation and volunteering services; providing safe environment for small scale entrepreneurs and retail workers to function; promote cooperative and community-led housing schemes; make heavy investment in renewable community-energy scheme; and working towards a modern and affordable transportation system for the locals.

On his food justice agenda, the chairmanship hopeful promised to banish hunger from the local government council area, by encouraging community food-growing projects through setting up of agricultural schemes to bring about dramatic change in food production to feed their people.

He said: “As a strong believer in friendliness and neighbourliness, my administration as local council chairman of Ado-Odo Ota L.G will encourage our people to imbibe the spirit of solidarity and community cooperation in all our approaches and will also ensure that our councilors are more involved and committed to voluntary community services by participating very actively in local cooperatives, and supporting the causes that matters most within their residential areas.”

Adeoye said that the Ado-Odo Ota local government administration under his watch would protect small scale entrepreneurs and retail workers who are the backbones of every economy by developing community safety and policing plans to confront threats, abuses, and violence being experienced by them as frontline workers, while performing their trades on daily basis.