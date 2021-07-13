Nnamdi Kanu

By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

The Chidi Ibeh faction of the pan Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has condemned the legal monitoring team set up by Prof. George Obiozor led group to monitor the trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu; describing it as illegal and contrary to the Constitution of the body which stipulated that such decisions must pass through the Imobi and General Assembly.

The Prof. Obiozor faction of Ohanaeze Ndigbo had set up a legal team to monitor the proceedings of Kanu’s trial.

In a statement signed by the Secretary-General of the Chidi Ibeh faction, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, accused the Professor Obiozor group of working with the agents of the federal government to infiltrate Nnamdi Kanu’s legal team to achieve selfish ends.

It warned the Obiozor faction to respect Kanu’s fundamental human rights and allow his legal team to work independently without a monitoring team which may be used to mar his trial.

“Ndigbo are amazed at how some desperate and shameless Igbo Elders could descend so low that, they are being used as political jobbers and shenanigans against Nnamdi Kanu without constitutional approval of Imeobi and General Assembly of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“Ohanaeze Constitution did not permit anyone to set up any legal team without the authorization of Imeobi members and the approval of the General Assembly as stipulated in articles 20 and 21.

“The Imeobi and General Assembly are the highest decision making organs of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. The last meeting of the Imeobi was on 31st December 2020 General Assembly meetings had never met since 4 years ago.

“We are pressurized by Imeobi members and well-meaning Igbo leaders to disassociate Ohanaeze Ndigbo from any legal team, as it is ” illegal, unconstitutional, null and void.

The office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister for Justice should know that based on the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Constitution, it’s the fundamental liberty of Nnamdi Kanu to choose his legal team, as any attempt to drag Igbo leadership to give it an ethnic back up to justify a premeditated penalty for Nnamdi Kanu would be dead on arrival.

“This is one of the evidence on our earlier warnings about the hastily but crafty package of moles to infiltrate the legal team of Nnamdi Kanu for sinister motives, as its obvious that there is synergy between the presidency and some anti-Igbo group to ensure that Nnamdi Kanu gets an unfair trial and heavy penalty,” the statement read.

It further called on the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, to stop the illegal set up of the legal monitoring team for Kanu’s trial and warned that the IPOB leader must be given a fair trial.

