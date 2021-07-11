By Anayo Okoli – Enugu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has constituted a legal team to monitor the proceedings at the trial of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu when his legal battle with Federal Government resumes on July 26, 2021.

The team will be led by led by the National Legal Adviser of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Barr. Joseph Obinamma Ojobu will also be joined by selected eminent Igbo leaders.

Ohanaeze said they identify fully with the Igbo youths in their grievances with respect to Igbo marginalization, the menace of the Fulani herdsmen, among others, but condemned the use of any form of violence to redress the relative deprivation and prevailing inequality and injustice across the country.

The apex Igbo body, in their characteristic late reaction to major issues concerning Igbo, also urged the youths to be law-abiding and sheath their sword, and allow the southeast leaders and stakeholders to address “these our collective grievances through meaningful dialogue and negotiations”.

Rising from a National Executive Committee meeting weekend, held at its National Secretariat, Enugu, Ohanaeze also urged Ndigbo, particularly the youths to take the ongoing voters’ registration exercise seriously, “as this is the only means that guarantees effective participation in Nigerian politics and a sine qua non to achieving our goals and aspirations in the Nigeria project”.

They restated to the support of Ndigbo on the position of the Southern Governors Forum on anti-open grazing, restructuring, rotation of the President of Nigeria to the South in 2023, and the proposed 5% share of the Petroleum Industries Bill, PIB, for the host communities.

A statement on the outcome of the meeting signed by the National publicity Secretary, Hon. Alex Chidozie Ogbonnia said: “At the meeting of the National Executive Committee, NEC, of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, held on Saturday, 10th day of July 2021, at Enugu, current local and national issues were discussed with the following resolutions;

“That Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has observed with keen interest the recent re-arraignment and consequent trial of our son, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“That is as much as Ohanaeze Ndigbo is not averse to the trial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, we however submit that he should be tried within the ambit of the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and in line with global best practices.

“That as part of our avowed determination to ensure the fair trial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, we have constituted a legal team led by the National Legal Adviser of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and eminent Igbo Leaders to monitor the legal proceedings, throughout the trial.

“That we strongly support the stand taken by the Southern Governors Forum on anti-open grazing, restructuring, rotation of the President of Nigeria to the South in 2023, and the proposed 5% share of the Petroleum Industries Bill, PIB, for the host communities.

“That we identify with the Igbo youths in their grievances with respect to Igbo marginalization, the menace of the Fulani herdsmen, etc; however we do not support the use of any form of violence to redress the relative deprivation and prevailing inequality and injustice across the country.

“We, therefore, urge the youths to be law-abiding and sheath their sword as the southeast leaders and stakeholders address these our collective grievances through meaningful dialogue and negotiations.

“We urge Ndigbo particularly, the youths to take the ongoing voters’ registration exercise seriously, as this is the only means that guarantees effective participation in Nigerian politics and a sine qua non to achieve our goals and aspirations in the Nigeria project”.

