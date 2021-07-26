File image of Nnamdi Kanu when he was first brought to court on after his extradition to Nigeria from Kenya.

By Vincent Ujumadu

Commercial activities were paralysed this morning in the commercial city of Onitsha and the industrial town of Nnewi in Anambra State, as bonfires were used to frustrate vehicular movement in the two cities by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

They blocked entrances into the major markets, thus forcing traders and their customers to remain indoors.

The action of the IPOB members was believed to be in connection with the planned appearance of the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in an Abuja court today.

Commuters were having a hectic day as vehicles heading to Onitsha from Enugu, Awka and the northern parts of the country were forced to stop at the Onitsha toll gate, a distance of about eight kilometers to the main market.

Those entering the city from Owerri and the South-South states had to stop at Metallurgical Training Institute, Obosi.

In Awka, many people who wanted to travel to Onitsha were stranded as commercial vehicles had stopped taking passengers.

Inside Onitsha, smoke from bonfires on most streets was high, thus scaring people to come out.

Traders whose shops are along the streets were forced to close them immediately they noticed the unusual movement on many streets.

Kanu was arrested in Kenya in June through the aid of Interpol and extradited to Nigeria to face trial.

IPOB is yet to issue a statement on the developments in Anambra State at the time of filing this report.

The Anambra State police command was yet to react to the development as the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Ikenga Tochukwu said he was still in a meeting when a call was put to him.

Vanguard News Nigeria