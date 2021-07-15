By Dennis Agbo

Mr. Aloy Ejimakor, a special counsel to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has disclosed that the detained IPOB leader is in high spirit in the Department of State Service, DSS, detention facility.

The lawyer also stated that before any Court could subject Kanu to trial, it would first conduct a trial within trial on the grievous incident that forced Kanu to leave Nigeria and the grievous incident that forced him back to Nigeria.

“No court of law, conscience and equity will overlook those two incidents and proceed to trial,” Ejimakor said.

He made the disclosure, on Wednesday, after he visited Kanu at the DSS detention camp in Abuja.

Ejimakor stated that at the DSS, “Kanu was interviewed for the first time in my presence by three DSS officers. The interview was revealing as it contained certain new allegations that were never heard of before. But they all relate to his status as the leader of IPOB,” Ejimakor said.

He further revealed that Kanu was flown alone from Kenya to Nigeria in a private jet on Sunday 27th June, 2021 from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi and that he was the lone passenger.

READ ALSO: Nnamdi Kanu seeks transfer from DSS custody to Kuje Correctional Centre

Ejimakor said that Kanu told him that he was blind-folded and driven to the tarmac very close to the plane without passing through the airport Immigration, adding that the plane departed Nairobi at about 12pm and arrived Abuja in the evening.

Revealing more details on the abduction, Ejimakor said: “Kanu was in point of fact tortured and subjected to untold inhuman treatment in Kenya. He said his abductors disclosed to him that they abducted him at the behest of Nigerian government.”

On whether Kanu had a hint of why he was abducted, the lawyer said that the IPOB leader told him that the people never said much on that except that they were told he was a Nigerian terrorist linked to the Islamic terrorists in Kenya, but that after several days when they discovered his true identity, they tended to treat him less badly.

Continuing, Barrister Ejimakor said that no warrant of arrest was shown to Kanu or even mentioned to him, and that for the eight days he was held incommunicado, nothing of presenting him before a Court or transferring him to an official detention facility was ever mentioned.

“He was held in a nondescript private facility and chained to a bare floor but despite what he has passed through, he was in high spirits and looked forward to overcoming the extraordinary rendition that brought him to Nigeria,” Ejimakor said.