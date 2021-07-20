.

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

The quest by those who identified themselves as lovers of freedom to secure the release of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has taken a spiritual dimension as Bishop Abraham Chris Udeh of the Mount Zion Faith Global Liberation Ministries a.k.a, By Fire By Fire, Nnewi, Anambra State on Sunday declared a week-long fasting and prayer session for God to deploy His Angels of battle to go for Kanu’s release.

Bishop Udeh made the declaration at a church service dedicated, according to him, to pray down Heavenly hosts to Kanu’s release from detention. He said that it would shock everyone the way the IPOB leader would regain his freedom “and nobody can stop the Angels of battle when they arrive”.

He said he was optimistic that after the week-long prayer session, Kanu would be granted unconditional release in court on July 26 because by then, the Angels sent by God to rescue him from his enemy’s camp would have accomplished their tasks.

According to Bishop Udeh, “What happens in Nigeria today needs God’s manifestation to teach lessons to mankind. Boko Haram, bandits and armed Fulani herdsmen ravage the country and go scot-free. But someone like Kanu who wants freedom for his people is being pursued since 2015. Any Igbo man or woman that mocks Kanu should be written off as efulefu (worthless fellow) because Kanu stands for Igbo salvation”.

“It is unfortunate that the five South-East Governors have been under the control of the Caliphates because of their interest in the 2023 Nigerian president of Igbo extraction which is obvious to me that it is not realizable”.

“Any Igbo man who pursues that presidency agenda must have a problem and so shall it be. Northern Governors support their people and are always united but we have ours as saboteurs. There are so many saboteurs in Igbo land and if you trace the re-arrest of Nnamdi Kanu very well, you will see the hand of an Igbo man”, the cleric stated.

Bishop Udeh insisted that Nigeria is a failed state, adding that the 1914 amalgamation was deceitful and should no longer hold. He was of the opinion that it was the Igbo that had contributed significantly to the unity of Nigeria “because they develop any part of Nigeria they find themselves and take it as their home”.

He noted that the same Igbo were the most marginalized in the country, adding, “There must be a country called Biafra, one day which will also stand as a sovereign nation. They arrested Kanu but Gumi who negotiates with the bandits is spared. They treat bandits with kid’s gloves. I have since discovered that Nigeria is not our country”.

“Ndigbo develops everywhere they go in Nigeria. Wherever you see a high-rise and magnificent building in Nigeria, an Igbo man must be either the owner or part of the ownership. How many people from other parts of Nigeria develop Igbo land?

“After 50 years of a civil war, we are supposed to be on our own. Over 98 percent of Ndigbo need Biafra. They are jealous of the Igbo race because we are enterprising and dogged. But one thing is obvious and that is the more they persecute us, the more we make progress and multiply just like the Israelites with whom we share things in common”.

“All the foreign countries that should speak for Igbo’s freedom but fail to do so will soon begin to have problems in their individual countries.

The Angel of the battle that led Joshua to a successful war will fight for Kanu and Ndigbo generally”, the cleric insisted.

Vanguard News Nigeria