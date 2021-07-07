The management team of renowned author Chimamanda Adichie has refuted claims that she authored an article to garner support for detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The statement issued by Adichie’s management disclosed that the viral article titled “Reflections on the man Nnamdi Kanu” was not written by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. “It was written by Gloria Ogo and was then maliciously attributed to Adichie by some unscrupulous people”.

They also informed the general public that “All statements by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie are released on her official social media platforms on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, as well as her website www.chimamanda.com and other verified media sources.”

It is instructive to note that fact-checks conducted proved that the article was indeed not written by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. Findings have since shown that the article was originally written by a young Nigerian author Gloria Ogo.

Vanguard News Nigeria