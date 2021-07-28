By Nwafor Sunday

Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor, counsel to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Wednesday accused the British Government of not doing much in Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case.

Ejifor made the statement when he appeared on Arise Television, morning show.

Fielding questions from presenters Ejiofor averred: “I can confirm, British high commission and government are not doing much about this case. I can confirm to you that there’s a very likelihood of connivance in the effect of my client on the part of the British government.

“In 2015, Nnamdi Kanu, a British national, was arrested in Lagos, and I know what happened and the effort they made. I know how they were keeping constant communication with me. I know how they were visiting him in SSS, where he was initially detained before being taken to prison. They were there severally. Every two days, they visited him in prison. At times, they make sure to confirm with me about his medical condition.

“But as of today, July 2021, a British national was abducted on June 19 and smuggled into Nigeria thereafter. And was taken to court on the 29. These things happened to the knowledge of the British government, and, apart from that, we formally notified them.

“The British government has not set their eyes on Nnamdi Kanu talkless of offering any form of service, and till today, I can confirm that to you.”

