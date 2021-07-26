By Steve Oko

A professor of Political Science, at the Abia State University Uturu ABSU, Professor Hatz Ofoeze, has said that Britain despite her pretentions, could not deny any knowledge of the ordeal of the detained leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra IPOB Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Professor Ofoeze in an exclusive interview with our Correspondent said that Britain might be in the know of the plot to betray Kanu.

According to him, Britain could do anything to protect her economic and commercial interests especially now that the former colonial master is out of the European Union and needs to expand its market.

” I said it before when Britain said it would grant asylum to Biafra agitators. I warned the agitators that such offer could be a ploy to get information about them.

” With what is happening to Nnamdi Kanu today, it is now obvious that Britain cannot be trusted.

” Britain can favour anything as long as her interest is guaranteed. Britain needs more market now that she is moving out of EU, so, she can trade off anything to retain her commercial interest”.

