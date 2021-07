By Udeme Akpan

The Board of Directors, Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), Friday, announced the appointment of Dr. Philip Mshelbila as successor to Engr. Tony Attah, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Engr. Attah will return to his parent company, Shell, on August 30, 2021, at the expiration of his five-year tenure at the helm of affairs.

Engr. Attah was appointed Chief Executive Officer by the NLNG Board in July 2016.

However, Dr. Mshelbila, who is rounding up his tenure as Chief Executive Officer, Atlantic LNG Company of Trinidad & Tobago, will be taking over from Engr. Attah on 31st August 2021.

NLNG is an incorporated Joint-Venture owned by four Shareholders, namely, the Federal Government of Nigeria, represented by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (49%), Shell Gas B.V. (25.6%), Total Gaz Electricite Holdings France (15%), and Eni International N.A. N.V. S.àr.l (10.4%).

Vanguard News Nigeria