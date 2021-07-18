By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Agboola Gambari, on Sunday assured that by the end of the current administration (in 2023) Nigerians would be happy when all the current projects embarked upon would have been completed.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians to give maximum support to President Muhammadu Buhari saying that his success is everybody’s success.

Professor Gambari was received at the Ilorin International Airport by high powered government officials led by the Deputy Governor of Kwara state, Mr Kayode Alabi, Senators representing Kwara Central and North, Ibrahim Oloriegbe and Sadiq Umar, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Yakubu Danladi Salihu, Special Advisers on Political Matters, Abdullateef Alakawa, other top governor’s appointees and party chieftains.

The president’s Chief of staff who came to his ancestral home, Ilorin, for the first time after his appointment made the call while speaking with journalists in Ilorin, Kwara State.

He said “this period is an opportunity to reflect on the state of our country and to canvass maximum support to our president, Muhammadu Buhari.

“This is because his success is our success and by the grace of God when all the programmes and projects he has embarked upon, in economy, political and social affairs materialize for the betterment of our people, at the end of his tenure, Nigeria will be more United, more peaceful and be more prosperous ”

Professor Gambari, who could not hide his happiness over the warm reception organised for him by the Kwara state government, applauded Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq over his various achievements in the state.

He said “I am grateful to the Almighty Allah for giving me life and health to be able to come back to the city of my birth as from where all my trajectory occurred, and for the State Government for this heroic reception.

“I thanked His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who has been doing well, his Deputy, distinguished Senators and all the senior government officials who have been too gracious in welcoming me and of course, Mai Martaba, the Royal Highness, Emir of Ilorin and all members of the community for the warm reception”.

Vanguard News Nigeria