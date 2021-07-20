Frank Onyeka

By Emmanuel Okogba

Super Eagles midfielder, Frank Onyeka has joined Premier League newcomers, Brentford in a deal that will see him stay at the club until 2026.

Onyeka, 23, who previously played for FC Midtjylland in the Danish Superliga becomes the first Super Eagles player to play for the club and swells the Nigerian contingent in the Premier League ahead of the 2021/22 season.

A statement on the club’s website confirming the addition reads, “Brentford have completed the signing of Nigeria international midfield player Frank Onyeka, subject to international clearance. A work permit for the 23-year-old was received at the weekend and he has completed a medical.

“Frank will join from FC Midtjylland, where Brentford FC owner Matthew Benham has the majority shareholding, for an undisclosed fee and has signed a five-year contract. He arrived in the UK yesterday, Monday 19 July, and will now undergo a period of quarantine before joining with the squad for training.

On Onyeka’s joining the Bees, Brentford FC Head Coach, Thomas Frank said: “I am looking forward to getting Frank in the building. We think he is a strong addition to the squad, and we are looking forward to working with him. He is a very dynamic player.

“Frank plays as an eight in our system, he is very good at getting from box to box and will be valuable to us when we don’t have the ball. He has come from the Danish league and was one of the best midfield players in that league, we think he has the potential to develop further. All the coaches here are looking forward to working with Frank and pushing him to a higher level.”

Onyeka made his international debut against Algeria last October and will hope to impress Super Eagles Gernot Rohr enough to have a regular presence in the squad in the run up to the African Cup of Nations and World Cup Qualifiers.

