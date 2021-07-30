By Patrick Omorodion, John Egbokhan

In light of the ban of 10 Nigerian athletes from competing at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics by the Athletics Integrity Unit, AIU, for failure to comply with out-of-competition testing rules, Wes Kittley, Rosemary Chukwuma’s coach, and an unnamed athlete, have lamented the unfortunate event, placing the blame on the Athletics Federation of Nigeria.

Rosemary Chukwuma is among the 10 ineligible to participate because of non-compliance with out-of-competition drug testing requirements.

Coach Kittley put the blame firmly on the AFN

“The bottom line is the Nigeria federation just dropped the ball and didn’t test those kids,” he said.

“It’s just a terrible thing if they don’t get to compete because the Nigerian federation never sent anyone to test them. Which will be unfortunate. My goodness.”

Another athlete affected by the AIU ruling told the BBC things could have been different if officials had moved faster.

“I feel drained and upset, traveling here only to be told you can’t compete. I am based in the United States and you know the NCAA don’t carry out these testings,” said the athlete who preferred to remain anonymous when speaking to BBC Sport Africa.

“They [the AFN] should have followed things up as soon as we made the team to Tokyo and maybe things could’ve been different. Now all my hopes and dreams are shattered by incompetent officials.”

Athletes eligible and cleared to compete comprise Blessing Okagbare, Ese Brume, Tobi Amusan, Divine Oduduru, Nwokocha Grace, Patience Okon George, Enoch

Adegoke,Imaobong Nse Uko, Itsekiri Usheoritee, Enekwechi Chuckwuebuka, Emmanuel Ojeli and Samson

