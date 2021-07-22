Dr. Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment

The national leadership of the Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has extolled the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, for his interventions which it said has led to industrial harmony in the health sector, describing him as a lovely father, gentleman and elder.

Speaking on behalf of the association after a meeting between Federal Government representatives and the NARD in Abuja, the 1st Vice President of NARD, Arome Christopher Adejo, said “If more Nigerians were like Ngige, this country will be a better place.

“He has appealed to us and explained some things to us and we are reporting back to our NEC.

“That is our role. As officials of the association, we don’t make decisions. We listen and take back to the NEC and we do so with all sense of commitment, patriotism and love to our fellow Nigerians.”

Others from the Government side at the meeting were the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Enahire, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Abdulaziz Abdulahi and his Labour and Employment counterpart, Peter Yerima Tarfa and representatives of Budget Office, IPPIS, amongst others.

ALSO READ: COVID-19: IMF approves funding reforms for low-income countries

The NARD leadership was led by its President, Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi.

On his part, the Minister described the meeting as very fruitful, adding that evidence was tendered by the office of the Head of Service of the Federation to show that insurance companies have started paying up.

He said the evidence tendered at the meeting corroborated what the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi Esan told the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

According to him, “Over a billion naira is on for payment as death benefits. Evidence has been tendered about those who have received the cheques. And so, we are happy that something has been done in that direction in health institutions.

“This is apart from what happens in other government establishments covered by this life insurance”.

Regarding the Residency Training Fund which is supposed to be in 2021 budget, the Minister said the Budget Office of the Federation tendered evidence to show that the N4.3 billion due to them was captured under the personnel costs in service wide votes.

Vanguard News Nigeria