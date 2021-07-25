.

By Dennis Agbo

The Nigeria Indigenous Royal Award, NIRA, has concluded plans to bestow annual Royal awards on Nigeria’s traditional rulers.

Such traditional rulers include the Igwes, the Obas, Alaafin, Ooni, Sultan, Emir, Obong, Atta, TorTiv and other native rulers in Nigeria’s over 250 ethnic nationalities.

Disclosing the plan, the National Director of NIRA, Mr Henry Obudu said that the objective of the awards was to appreciate and accord reputation to the Royal Fathers because of the vital role they played in the formation and development of the nation.

NIRA subsequently charged the government at all levels to pay closer attention to traditional rulers who it said laid the foundation for the formation of the country.

The group said the monarchs deserved encouragement for the roles they play in the cultural and social development of the country, ensuring that peace and harmony prevailed in the society.

“NIRA is here to ensure that their lives are not in vain. They should be given opportunities beyond their throne, we need to show them appreciation. Leaders of this nation should take it as a priority to show appreciation to our Royal leaders. If we do that it will give them more confidence to carry out their roles,” Obudu said.

He noted that the NIRA initial award will take place later this year and would henceforth become an annual investiture, noting that the selection process would be very transparent across the country.

“NIRA Awards is going to create competitiveness among Nigeria traditional rulers and will spur them into doing more in their domains. They are the backbone of Nigeria existence and they play a major role in the Nigerian unity and keep the balance in their Communities,” Obudu said.

