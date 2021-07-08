…as gov receives reconciliation committee report of S-west PDP

By Adeola Badru

For Nigeria to move forward, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Thursday, opined that the country is in dire need of men and women of conscience, people that are thinking progressively about the growth of the country.

The governor, gave the opinion, while receiving the reconciliation committee report of the Southwest Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presented to him by the chairman of the reconciliation committee, a former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, at the governor’s visitors room.

This, Makinde said, necessitated governors from the southern part of the country to come together without looking or thinking about party affiliation and take far reaching decisions in the interest of the country, in the interest of fairness, equity and justice for benefits everybody in the country.

Describing the coming of the reconciliation committee report as timely, Governor Makinde stated that, PDP needed to get some things in the report together not just in the southwest, but also nationally.

He said: “The congress had come and gone but our party is still in need of getting all these things together not just in the southwest but also nationally. Right now, we’ve had numbers of defections between when the committee was setup and now. I believe two governors from the party platform have defected to the APC and a number of our lawmakers at the national level- senators and members of the House of Representatives have also defected. So this report is coming at the right time for us to go ahead, look at it and still try to pull out people together.”

“Irrespective of the outcome of the zonal Congress. The country as a whole is in dire need of men and women of conscience, men and women that are thinking progressively about this country, and that’s why few days ago the governors from the southern part of the country came together and without looking or thinking about party affiliation, we took far reaching decisions in the interest of this country, in the interest of fairness, equity and justice for everybody in this country. “

“So this is coming at the right time and there’s still more to be done and I hope you’re not tired sir. As of the time this was put together, I was acting as the rallying point for our party in the southwest but now we have the zonal executive in place and they are the true rallying point for the people within the southwest. So they would be invited, we will hand this over to them and proudly we will call a zonal meeting were leaders of thought can come together and put a plan in place for the southwest and how we are going to interact with other zones in the country because we know that the national convention is practically upon us.”

“Few days ago, I believe they brought out the proposed timetable for activities leading to the national convention of our party. We also have to come together, we have to look at the position to take relative to other part of the country and what aspirations in the southwest geopolitical zone. So, this is really just the starting point, we will still come together and try to articulate our position which we will eventually sell to the other geopolitical zones in the country.”

“I want to on behalf of the leadership of our party in the zone and the national leadership of the party also, thank you for your selfless service to our party especially in the zone for pulling this together and I want to say that God will continue to be with you, protect you, order your steps and by God’s grace, all the things and positions you’ve put together in this report will lead to an implementation that we lift our party up in the zone and the country.”

While speaking with the Governor’s Office correspondents, Chairman of the reconciliation committee, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, said members of the committee have been able to transverse the states within the zone and the stakeholders in the respective states were forthcoming in making them to understand the problems that are militating against the unity of the party in the respective states.

“It is on that premise that we are able to kind of fashion out what will be solution to those challenges that are militating against our unity within the state and that is what is contained in the report we have presented to His Excellency. I am very optimistic that if we do follow up on the recommendations, the party will be in good state within the zone,” he said.

