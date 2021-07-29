“We aren’t sleeping, just Nigerian old system of endorsement and record deals needed to be re structured” a statement from the De-Aire Entertainment Chief executive Mr Frankie Ehimuan Aire during the Music week forum hosted by Universal Music Group in South Africa.

He also stated that De-Aire Entertainment will be scouting for only energetic and stylish artists with versatility in music genres.

If you recall De-Aire Entertainment is an established record company and a household name in Nigeria and South Africa entertainment industry, the record company was also pioneer artist talent scout of legendary artists like, Patoranking, Nasty C, Terry G, Meje , YoungstaCPT , and many more.​

​De-Aire Entertainment was described by blessed memory of the Ivorian music legend Douk Saga as​ ​Meilleure ​ Nigérian maison de disques indigène of the year in 2004 at BBC french.

The record company went on vacation ​ in October 2015, ​after having a record deal breach of contract​, worth fortune with Papa Wemba​ in 2015, ​ which fueled legal actions​ and lead hate speeches from Koffi Olomide​, Petit Denis​ ​and many others, who called the company “​prank record company​”​.