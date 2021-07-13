.

Dayo Johnson Akure.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has said that the country is in desperate need of a paradigm shift in the ideology of what political offices should be about.

Akeredolu frowned at the manner in which politics devoid of ideology was being played in the country.

Speaking during a round-table discussion organized by the APC Ondo State Progressive Youth Stakeholders (ODPYS), in Akure, the governor said that

” leadership must be embedded with traits that the youths can emulate

The event was tagged Patriotic Partisanship; Driving an Agenda of Inclusion and Collective Growth.

Akeredolu advised the youths to show hunger and fight for power as it would not be offered to them on a platter of gold.

The governor who advocated that women deserved to be allowed to occupy strategic roles with party structures and governance, said that the youths can achieve any potential if they remained focused and work towards the desired goal.

“Nigeria is desperately in need of a paradigm shift in the ideology of what political offices should be and birthing the new age of the Nigerian politician to focus primarily on the development of Nigeria and adding value to the social, economic, political and developmental facets of the country.

“There is a need to recognise the mindset of the Nigerian youth and come up with different approaches means of engagement that target the management of their diverse perspectives.

“In the same vein, the time has come for our women to take their place in the affairs of our country. As the feminism movement continues to sweep through the world, Nigeria inclusive, we cannot be an exception.

“Government at all levels must continue to recognise and take proactive steps in engaging and empowering women in all spheres of the social, political and economic landscape.

“The realities of the #EndSARS episode have shown an overall frustration of the youth and have revealed the failure of government to effectively communicate its activities and actions to this critical section of our population in order to manage their expectations and ensure proper engagement of the general public.”

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman Planning Committee, Babajide Akeredolu said that the agenda of the Progressive Youth Stakeholders was not to dislodge the elders but to create awareness that youths were capable of making a meaningful impact.

The National Youth Leader of APC, Ismaeel Ahmed urged the youths to ensure enormous participation in the affairs of the party at various levels.

Also, the Acting Chairman of the party in the state, Engr Ade Adetimehin urged that for the youths to excel, there must be a vision and mission of purpose.

Adetimehin advised them to have mentors and role models.

He pointed out that for them to sail through, they must be able to separate student unionism from real-life situations.

Vanguard News Nigeria