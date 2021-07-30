A-List Artist and renowned philanthropist Queennak popularly known as China’s Black First Lady for being the first foreigner to represent China at the Milan Expo Arts Exhibition in 2014 and the first Sierra Leonean to represent her country at the Youth Olympic Games Arts Exhibition in Nanjing, China, in 2013, recently revealed how she scaled through a rough road to stardom and what motivated her to go into music. according to her she had a knack for music from childhood and her style is African, West-African – Sierra Leone traditional music, African beat, a mix of Reggae, dancehall and rock styles.

She intends to feature the likes of Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Rihanna as they have really inspired her music creativity.

She is a dangerous giver who is well known to give back to the society by selling off her arts and designs to raise funds which she donates to the needy around the world.

After becoming a well-regarded public figure in China, she took her advocacies to New York to chase her dreams.

The Sierra Leone born super star who excelled in all her endeavors will stop at nothing to use her rising popularity to become a bridge between Africa, Asia and America. She is set to release an album, “What a Guan Album and Networking Gala” on September 11 2021 with the catch phrase New York meets the world, the world meet New York through Queennak. According to her the album featured different artists from Sierra Leone, other Africa countries, America and the Latin community.

When asked by journalists to speak on her growing up and one thing she would like to change about herself, she spoke extensively. Her words;

“One thing I’d love to change about myself is the extreme sacrifices I make for others to be happy.

“One of my watch words is, do unto others what you want them to do to you, when you give kindness, you receive so much more blessings.

“I believe so much in this saying, and I practice it to a fault.

“I was Neneh Ada Koroma before I got married and became Neneh Ada Yang. I’m a renowned Contemporary artist, Visual Artist, musical artist, fashion icon, TV personality, Humanitarian and an Activist from west Africa, Sierra Leone.

“I was born in Mabeseneh hospital in lunsar. My father is a principal at the Portloko Teachers college and my mother was a trader in Goderich. I was raised in Freetown Sierra Leone 🇸🇱, I grew up with my stepmother till the age of 17. I attended Saint Joseph’s Primary School, I took the NPSE ( NATIONAL PRIMARY SCHOOLS EXAMINATION ) and got one of the best results in the country. I was then accepted in the best school in Sierra Leone, “Saint Joseph’s Junior secondary school “ I took the BECE ( BASIC EDUCATION CERTIFICATE EXAMINATION ) and got one of the best results also, I was accepted again in the same school but couldn’t complete my WASSCE ( West African Senior School Certificate Examination ) because I was thrown out of my father’s home at the age of 17.

“Before I was kicked out, I was always in the kitchen helping my step mom with cooking, cleaning and taking care of her twins and her other Son, I never really had time to study, by the time I’m done with the morning works, I’ll get ready for school and after school I’ll come, pick up items and go sell for my step mom till late mid night, I’ll return home, shower and sleep.

“I was still passing my exams and bringing home the best grades even when I was in Government school and her son and twins attended private schools, my grades was still higher than theirs, so I became a threat and they lied about things I never conscious of doing and I got kicked out.

They never really understood my strategy, every time a teacher is teaching, I’ll pay great attention and make sure I understand every topic during my school hours, that’s how I got good grades. She promised me that her kids will be a better version of me, they went to my school and lied to my friends about things I didn’t do, my friends were laughing at me so I decided to leave school.

I took care of myself for about 2 to 3 years till I met a Chinese man who married, took me to China and changed my life completely. Before getting married, I worked hard, with the help of my mom and few family friends, I sponsored myself and went to college, I attended the Emibex college of finance and management. Those 2 years in college prepared me emotionally to be strong and inspired me to my journey in China.

“I was the Vice President for the students Union and the Queen of my club. Being in China was a whole new journey I wasn’t expecting, different cultures, people, mindsets, language, food and so on. At first it was hard, but I recalled when my mom told me to try hard and embrace everywhere I find myself in life.

“Then I decided to learn the language, embrace the people, eat the food and I even started performing their cultures.

“I became loved by many Chinese and quickly became a household name in China. I represented China at the Millan expo in Italy 2014. I represented my country at the youth Olympic Games art exhibition in Nanjing China 2014. I became a great Chinese contemporary artist, they call me the mango Goddess because my image of painting was mangoes.

“I sold lots of arts and donated to needy in China Africa Europe and America. I use my rising popularity to bring attention to my nation. In 2017, my husband then decided to convert to Buddhism, he really wanted me to convert too, I was ready to support all his dreams and plans that’s what makes up a marriage but for some reason I rejected converting to Buddhism because I’m a Muslim and a Christian at the same time, it was hard for me to start all over and time was very short for me to make up my mind.

“So we decided to follow our separate religions. He went up the mountains and I stayed in China for a while then finally decided to move to my country when I heard my mum wasn’t feeling well. unfortunately, she passed away and my stay got expired so I decided to stay and make a new life and new family here.” She concluded.