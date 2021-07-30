NFF Secretary-General, Mohammed Sanusi

The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF has blamed COVID-19 for the slow payment of bonuses for the national team players and coaches.

NFF Secretary-General, Mohammed Sanusi was reacting to defender Leon Balogun’s outburst during a podcast chat where he accused the NFF of doublespeak with regards to the payment of the bonuses.

“We have never denied owing the team. Leon is a senior player that everyone respects for his quality output on the pitch and calmness and forbearance off it, but I do not know which reports he was referring to when he said the NFF was contradicting itself.

“The challenges and disruptions caused by the global coronavirus pandemic are still being felt by government institutions and businesses the world over, and there was no need to pretend that these are normal times.

“We are working at a pace presently to clear what is remaining. As I speak, we are owing the team bonuses and allowances from only the last two matches, and payments for these two games have been sent to the Central Bank some weeks ago.

“They will receive the monies shortly. We are equally working to pay the coaches what they are being owed as salaries.”

