The newly constituted caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara has been charged to reconcile all its aggrieved members in the state for the progress of the party.

The call is part of the terms of reference given to the new leadership by the national secretariat of the party via a letter, titled ‘Appointment into the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committee in Zamfara State.’

The letter which was addressed to the Chairman of the three-member committee, Sen. Hassan Mohammed, with reference ‘APC/NHDQ/COMM/22/2021/51, was signed by the Secretary of the party’s Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen. John Akpanuodedehe, dated July 9, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Sunday.

The eight-point terms of reference urged the committee to bring all members under a united platform, run the activities of the party in the state and be in consultation with critical stakeholders.

Others are that the committee should promote, coordinate and mobilize members against negative tendencies, be guided by the party’s constitution and brief the national secretariat periodically.

NAN reports that the letter which was copied to the leader of the party in the state, Gov. Bello Matawalle, also stated that the job of the committee would terminate by the time congresses of the party are held.

Other members of the state caretaker committee are a former Deputy Governor of the state, Alhaji Muntari Anka, as Deputy Chairman, and former Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Abdullahi Shinkafi, as member/secretary of the committee.

NAN recalls that recent changes in the APC in the state were necessitated by the June 29 defection of Governor Matawalle from the PDP to the APC in Gusau, the state capital, where the governor was received by his colleague, the Chairman of the CECPC and Yobe state governor, Mai-Mala Buni.

