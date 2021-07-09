By Victoria Ojeme

The Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) has been granted 277 hectares of land by the Katsina State government for a two billion Naira garment Free Trade Zone (FTZ).

The Managing Director of NEPZA, Professor Adesoji Adesugba, disclosed this yesterday when he received the certificate of occupancy over the land from Governor Aminu Masari, in Abuja.

He said the Federal Executive Council recently approved N2 billion for projects in the park, out of which about N500 million has been spent on the site so far.

NEPZA said it has spent about N500 million on power, roads and other infrastructure in preparation for the takeoff in the next 18 months.

“We need to work hard to see that Katsina FTZ witnessed rapid development. The current administration is very serious to develop FTZs across the country. We have to work faster and selflessly to develop Nigeria by creating jobs and wealth for our people,” Adesugba said.

According to him, the good aspect of the whole project is that the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) is partnering with the state government to ensure the dream comes true.

“We have already captured Katsina, Kwara and Lagos states for the special medical economic zones. Good enough, the state has even begun its own medical economic trade zone and we shall partner with it to further expand the frontiers,” Adesugba said.

NEPZA boss said plans were also on ground to establish a Medical Economic Zone in the State.

He said the project, which is projected to generate 10,000 direct jobs and 60,000 indirect jobs when operational, will be completed in the next 18 months.

Presenting the CofO to the NEPZA Managing Director, the governor, who was represented by the Director-General, Katsina State Investment Promotion Agency, Ibrahim Tukur, expressed the state government’s readiness to partner UNIDO and NEPZA for robust development of the FTZ.

UNIDO National Programme Officer, Dr. Osuji Otu, promised that the organisation would focus more on capacity building and training among others.

The Director General of Katsina State’s Investment Promotion Agency, Alhaji Ibrahim Tukur, expressed the readiness of the state to partner with NEPZA for the realisation of the Textiles and Garments Park in the state, adding that the project would boost the economy of the state.