The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says it recorded zero accident on roads within South-East during Special Operation Eagle Eyes for the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The South-East Coordinator of NEMA, Mr James Eze, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Enugu after debriefing NEMA’s 25-man staff deployed for the operation.

According to Eze, no accident was recorded on major road corridors within the South-East during the period of the operation.

He said: “Although it was herculean covering the four major road corridors during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration and holidays, however, I must commend the resilience of NEMA staff in the zone.

“We recorded no accident on any of the four major expressways we covered during the operation.

“NEMA staff in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) carried out massive education on good road habits to motorists. Motorists really appreciated it,” he said.

The coordinator also lauded motorists for heeding to the call to minimise speed and accommodating other road users during the Eld-el-Kabir holidays.

“With very few exceptions, most motorists displayed high level of responsibility on the major road corridors covered in the five-day period,’’ he said.

Eze also hailed the collaboration of the Agency and FRSC, adding that it was seamless.

“We look forward to greater working synergy with FRSC, other agencies and commissions that deal with safety and response to emergencies.

“Collaboration is the key in order for agencies and commissions to tap from the strength and best practices of each other,’’ he said.

NAN recalls that the Special Operation Eagle Eyes tagged: “Safe Eid-el-Kabir’’ lasted for five days, from July 18, until July 22.

The major roads covered included: Enugu – Abakaliki Road; Enugu – Awka – Onitsha Road; Enugu – 9th Mile – Nsukka – Obollo-Afor Road and Enugu – Umuahia – Aba – Port-Harcourt Road.

The Federal Government through NEMA staged the operation in collaboration with FRSC to ensure hitch-free flow of traffic and Nigerians getting quick emergency response to issues on the major roads.

