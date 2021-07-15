Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says the National Economic Council (NEC) will meet to review the implementation strategy for reports of Judicial Panels on EndSARS.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, briefed State House correspondents after the virtual NEC meeting chaired by the vice president on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

NEC had at the wake of EndSARs protests of 2020, directed states to constitute Judicial Panels of Inquiry to investigate complaints against the Special Anti-Robbery Squads (SARS) and other police units.

“Also today, the council noted the receipt of EndSARS report from a number of states and the vice president noted that more reports are being awaited so the council can have a full meeting to compile the report and review some of the implementation implications from the reports.

“He noted of course, that there are a number of states that have not yet completed their EndSARS Panel reports.

“Reports have been received today from Ekiti, Enugu and Nasarawa and more reports are being awaited.

“He encouraged the states that haven’t completed the panel’s work to send in interim reports.

“So, hopefully, very soon, the council will have occasion to comprehensively and review implementation strategies for the recommendations from the different panels,’’ he said.

Akande said that the vice president also wished members of the council, and by extension, all Nigerians, a happy Sallah celebration.(NAN)