Management and staff of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) Limited have paid tribute to late Mr. Mohammed Mahmud, Executive Director (Legal Services/Company Secretary), who died last Friday at the age of 57.

Speaking at a day of tribute organized by NDPHC to honour Mahmud’s memory; Managing Director, Mr. Chiedu Ugbo described him as a friend whose death was “unbelievable and very painful and still very painful”.

According to him, “Mahmud was not just a colleague but a great friend, a confidant. Mahmud and I met as lawyers at a transaction, a few years before I became the MD of NDPHC. His charisma and charming personality made us instant friends. As a friend, he was very caring, reliable and dependable”.

“When, I became the MD in 2016, Mahmud became extremely supportive, without envy and without bile or guile. He helped me tremendously in settling into my new role and continued to guide me, caring so much about my health and well-being. He was such a wonderful friend. I have lost a great friend”, Ugbo added.

In his tribute, the Executive Director, Networks, IfeOluwa Oyedele described late Mahmud as a friend also, adding that his death was a shock.

Oyedele said late Mahmud was “a very knowledgeable and urbane gentleman yet he was also humble and very respectful”, adding that he “never failed to pass compliments about those things he admired in one”.

“Mahmud rarely gets angry and avoids unnecessary argument. His elevation to the higher position of Executive Director did not change his person. Until his sudden and unfortunate demise he remained our ‘go to man’ who gets things done”.

On his part, Mallam Babayo Shehu, Executive Director, Finance & Accounts, NDPHC, described late Mahmud as a friend and brother who was a blessing to the company and those around him.

On their parts, Nkechi Mba and Kassim Abdullahi Executive Directors Corporate Services and Generation respectively said Mahmud’s death was a great loss not just to the company but also to the country.

Mba said: “Your brilliance, energy, corporate governance expertise and industry savvy, you laid it all on the line for NDPHC”.

Abdullahi, on his part, stated that late Mahmud will be remembered for “his selfless generosity and uncompromising belief, unwavering commitment to the success of NDPHC”.

Late Mahmud died on Friday, 9 July, 2021 at the age of 57. He is survived by aged mother, wife, children and siblings.

Mahmud was an excellent legal practitioner with over three decades of experience in legal practice mainly in the energy and banking industry.

He was a seasoned corporate and commercial attorney with excellent negotiation, business planning, management, leadership and risk management skills.

As the ED Legal Services & Company Secretary, he ensured that the organisation followed relevant laws, regulations and business rules in all its operations.

He superintended over all operations and business transactions following all relevant legal and internal rules.

Until his appointment, with the approval of President Muhammad Buhari, as Executive Director Legal Services/Company Secretary NDPHC in October 2020, he was previously General Manager (Company Secretary/Legal Adviser) at the NDPHC, where he provided advice on legal and regulatory matters and guided the NDPHC towards operating at the highest standards of corporate compliance with statutory legal and financial responsibilities.