By Festus Ahon, Asaba

AN ex-agitator in the Niger Delta region, ‘General’ Solo Adu, weekend, told President Mohammadu Buhari urgently inaugurates the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC Board screened and confirmed by the Nigerian Senate since November 5 2019.

Adu in a statement made available to newsmen asked President Muhammadu Buhari to turn deaf ears to ‘ill advice’ from anti-Niger Delta elements in the inauguration of a substantive board for the Commission, insisting that the inauguration of the screened NDDC board would be in the interest of the entire region.

While warning against the perceived treatment of some persons in the region as superior to others, he said such action may cause disharmony in the area.

Adu said: “Treating some as first-class indigenes of the region will not do the region the anticipated best and it will not also favour the government.

“The entire region can only grow together and maintain the existing peace and harmonious co-existence when there is a sense of belonging of all.

“Hence, I implore the government to play fair and just to all tribes in the region. Apparently, the failure of the government to constitute the board as a result of the government listening to ill advice from anti-Niger Deltans.

“Therefore, as I call for the immediate formation of the board, I urge the government of the day led by President Buhari to be very observant while addressing issues of public importance in the region.

“To this very end, I am saying emphatically, without mincing words that President Buhari should inaugurate the already screened NDDC board to enhance the existing peace in the Niger Delta region”.

