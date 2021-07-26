.

By Ibrahim Wuyo, Kaduna

National Council of Women’s Societies (NCWS), Kaduna state chapter has said that the release by bandits of 28 Bethel Baptist School students was a welcome development, but

appealed to the kidnappers to release the remaining students.

The NCWS also expressed worry over the rise in acts of banditry and kidnapping in Kaduna State.

President of NCWS in Kaduna State, Barr. Zainab Hassan said in a statement that as mothers and wives, the unabated activities of bandits and kidnappers despite efforts put in by the State Government and security agencies, have continued to cause fears in many homes.

She said the abduction of students at the Nuhu Bamall Polytechnic, Bethel Baptist School, at Greenfield University and the kidnapped of 8 members of the same family by bandits have made parents in the state to be unstable.

NCWS, therefore, appealed to perpetrators of the heinous crime against humanity to please stop these senseless activities and embrace peace.

“As mothers, we are deeply saddened and call on the government to intensify efforts at protecting the citizenry, particularly women and children in the state,” she said.

She urged Nigerians to intensify prayers to God Almighty

so as to touch the hearts of these perpetrators of inhuman acts.

“To our brothers and sisters in the troubled areas, we urge them not to despair but to continue to seek the intervention of Almighty Allah through prayers and fasting for the return of peace and security and the spirit of brotherhood to the zone.”

Barr. Zainab Hassan commended Kaduna Governo, Mallam Nasir El Rufai for his unrelenting efforts in bringing an end to the menace.

She expressed gratitude to the State Commissioner for Security and internal Affairs, Samuel Aruwan for his strides toward ensuring a peaceful Kaduna State.

The NCWS president also commended the Police command for the release of 28 kidnapped Bethel Baptist school students.

“It is a welcome development, however, we appeal to the kidnappers to please release the remaining students in their den,” she said.

She called on the Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamall and other traditional rulers in the state to help in taming the monster, pointing out that now was the time the state needs them most as Royal Fathers.