BENIN—Over 1,500 persons, including about 50 police officers of the Edo State Police Command have benefited from a free medical outreach conducted by the NBM of Africa, Ekaladerhan chapter, Benin City.

The exercise featured free High Blood Pressure, sugar level and oral tests, as well as distribution of free drugs, medicated glasses and dental care products, including toothbrushes and toothpastes to the beneficiaries.

Addressing newsmen during the exercise in Benin, the Edo State capital, President of the chapter, Mr. Osazuwa Collins, said the decision to carry out the free medical exercise became imperative because of the need to give back to the society and strengthen ties with security agencies in the state.

He said the exercise which commenced on Wednesday beginning with the police personnel at the State Police Headquarters also extended to the Ugbighoko community, where he expressed happiness that the chapter was able to touch the lives of the people, especially the rural populace.

He disclosed that over N1.5 million was expended on the project, adding that other activities that will benefit the people have been lined up.

Also speaking, the Public Relations Officer, PRO, of the Chapter, Mr. Osiyen Bright, said: According to him: “One of our aims was to use the Edo State Police Headquarters as starting point so as to reach out to the police personnel for a more robust relationship aimed at helping the Force to carry out its duties of serving and protecting the people”

An attendee, Hon. Nosa Obarisiagbon, lauded the organization for deeming it fit to carry out such a laudable medical outreach programme in the community.

Calling on others to emulate the NBM of Africa, he said: “If other organizations can come up with such magnanimity, it will be better for the society.”

Mrs. Stanford Blessing hailed the organization for the gesture, saying that the exercise had brought lot of reliefs to the people, particularly those who could not afford medical glasses.

Others who spoke at the event, including the Ugbighoko market women leader, commuters and passers-by commended the organization for its humanitarian gesture.