By Boluwaji Obahopo – Lokoja

The Neo Black Movement (NBM) of Africa Worldwide had joined in the celebration of the 2021 Nelson Mandela Day, calling on the people to recommit to the upliftment of humanity, regardless of race or creed.

The non-governmental organization (NGO) in a release marking the Nelson Mandela Day, urged African leaders to join hands in promoting world peace.

The release signed by the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr. Oluwatosin Dixon, expressed regret over what it described as the needless unrest going on in South Africa, which has claimed several lives.

It also strongly condemned the horrific treatment meted out to Sub Saharan Africans who fail to make it to Europe through the Mediterranean sea, “The failed migrants are herded into Libyan detention facilities and the Libyans and some European countries who cooperate with them are culpable for these violations.

“While countless cases of sexual violence against desperate Black African men, women and children migrants are documented, little or nothing is being done to check the ugly trend.

“This is coming on the heels of a damning report by Amnesty International which slammed Libya and some European countries for their alleged complicity in the horrific abuse of migrants.

“These horrific treatment meted on Nigerian and other African immigrants has been going on for years. We challenge African leaders to live up to their obligations to their people and view these as a direct assault and blight on the continent.

“We upbraid African leaders, and ask, for how long are we going to sit and blame others for our travails?

“This trend from the latest report could spell worse scenarios in years ahead for the continent, and as such the leaders must accept that misrule fuels mass migration in search for greener pasture.”

The NBM, therefore, called on African rulers to shun misrule which it asserted gives rise to “very poor standards of living and also strive to enthrone equality and justice when distributing resources and entitlements.”

“Lack of equality and justice leads to civil strife. Poverty and civil strife are the major drivers of migration in Africa,” it added.

The group described this year Nelson Mandela Day as a global call for people all over the world to stand up for humanity and fight against racial discrimination.

“As the world celebrates the Nelson Mandela International Day, it is observed to celebrate the birthday of the former South African President Nelson Mandela.

“While we cannot exhort him enough, he remains about the greatest African icon dead or alive. His achievements, commitment, long suffering bespoke of the essence of the man Nelson Mandela, our Madiba.”

The theme for Nelson Mandela Day 2021 is ‘One Hand Can Feed Another.’