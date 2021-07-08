NBC honours Oyo oil magnate, CAN President, others

By Adeola Badru

The Men Missionary Union, MMU, of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, West Africa Youth Council, WAYC, and European, honoured the Chief Executive Officer of Moahz Oil and Gas Limited, Engineer Abdulqadir Ojo, with 2021 Father Abraham Award.

Speaking with journalists shortly after receiving the award, Ojo, who was represented by Sunmaila Jimoh, the Babaloja-General of Oyo State and also the President of Oyo State Market Men and Women, said only God deserved to be referenced and honoured for the great recognitions and honours bestowed on him by various bodies and institutions both home and abroad, describing the feat as unimaginable.

“If other religious leaders could emulate the leadership of Baptist Church, especially the New Heritage Baptist Church, Eniosa, the issue of terrorism, kidnapping, robbery and other forms of killing would become things of the past.

“You can’t win any soul to your side without extending love towards people from other faiths. I also wish to commend Engr. Ojo for being liberal, open minded and lover of humanity,” he stated.

In the invitation letter sent to him, the Men Missionary Union of the New Heritage Baptist Church, Eniosa, Ibadan said: “Father Abraham Distinguished Award is an annual event to commemorate United Nations International Father’s Day.

“The Father Abraham Distinguished Awards aim to celebrate and acknowledge the vital role that fathers play within families, communities, cities, Oyo State and Nigeria as a nation.

“Each year, the Father’s Day Celebration Committee with the support of Church-in-Council select distinguished fathers who have demonstrated support, guidance and love to children in Nigeria, Oyo State in particular through their working role to take out prestigious Fathers of the Year Awards.

“Your nomination by the organising committee gives you the honour to be given 2021 Distinguished Father of the Year Award.

“This award usually goes to overall best father and captain of industries in Nigeria after putting all variables to consideration during selection process.

“Your nomination is premised on your positive impacts on the lives of children in Nigeria and Oyo State, particularly your contributions to the children and Youth Wings of the New Heritage Baptist Church.

“Your provision of good health, quality education and future for Nigerian children as well as your service to humanity which is having positive results in the lives of children generally are all commendable and noteworthy,” the letter stated.

Other awardees are Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, who was honoured with 2021 Most Distinguished Father of the Year Award; Rev.(Dr.) Samson Olasupo Ayokunle received Highly Distinguished Father of the Year Award;

Apostle (rtrd. Col.) Joshua Akinyemiju (Chairman, CAN – Oyo State), honoured with Highly Distinguished Father of the Year Award; Pastor Benjamin Akanmu (Chairman, CPFN – Oyo State), received 2021 Highly Distinguished Father of the Year Award; Engr. Dotun Sanusi (Chairman, Ilaji Hotel and Sports), received 2021 Distinguished Father of the Year Award.

Meanwhile, West Africa Youth Council had earlier during the week honoured Engr. Ojo with Nelson Mandela Leadership Award of Excellence and Integrity.

WAYC in its letter of confirmation, named Engr. Abdulqadir Ojo as ECOWAS Youth Ambassador, in lieu of his great effort as a young man of high repute and hard-working personality, goal-orientated individual who places a great value on his integrity with achievements in youth empowerment.

