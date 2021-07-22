The Chief Executive Officer, National Library of Nigeria (NLN), Prof. Lenrie Aina, has advised publishers to embrace online registration of the International Standard Book Number (ISBN).

Aina made the call on Thursday in Enugu, while addressing participants at a workshop for publishers from Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu.

He said the two-day workshop was designed to train and guide publishers on how to obtain ISBN online.

According to him, it is an innovation by NLN to make the process of obtaining the number less cumbersome and stressful.

“We want to use the event to reawaken their consciousness.

“We also want to refresh their memories on the advantages of compliance with legal deposits obligations, observance of the international standards for publishing and the disadvantages of non-compliance,” Aina said.

He further said a review of the handbook on legal deposit and publishing standards would highlight the key point presented as information to publishers and authors.

Also, the Head of Enugu branch of NLN, Mrs Rachael Nebo, said the workshop was organised to sensitise publishers, authors, researchers, librarians and other stakeholders on best international standards.

Nebo described this year’s event as unique with the National Library going digital.

“As the world has gone digital, we are joining on what is happening so that it can be easier for the publishers to obtain ISBN from the comfort of their homes.

“We also gather here to discuss issues relating to adherence to publishing standard aimed at preserving the cultural heritage of the nation,” she said.

Nebo said the workshop had been rewarding since it was introduced in Enugu in 2017, considering the increase in ISBN registration.

She said the 2021 NLN workshop, which started in Katsina State, had taken place in six zones with their catchment states.

“We have eight zones mapped out for this sensitisation and participants are drawn from them.

“They will be taught and trained on the use of the newly deployed ISNB Processing App,” she further said.

In a goodwill message, the National President, Nigeria Publishers Association, Mr Uchenna Anioke, advised that the registration be made both manual and online.

According to him, the adoption of dual application is necessary due to the nature of the internet network in the country.

“Banks, for example, sometimes will tell you there is no network or you experience situations where the ATM does not work.

“We do not want publishers to experience the same old stress trying to register online,” he said.

He commended NLN for organising the programme and urged the participants to take the lectures seriously.

A publisher, Mr Kenneth Chukwu, said the online application would be beneficial to them and thanked the Chief Librarian and NLN for the initiative.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that day one of the workshop dwelt on a review of legal deposit handbook, while day two was a demonstration of the online ISBN application.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria