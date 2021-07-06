Longtime Southern California native, Nathan Dulley, has proposed the establishment of an independent board that would hold LA County restaurants accountable to food safety standards. Dulley’s proposal was inspired by his countless bad experiences dining at various LA County establishments that, despite having A-ratings, were dismal in their food handling standards.

A former LA County restaurant owner, who asked to remain anonymous, told us, “I believe we need to better police restaurants, because there are too many instances where standards are sacrificed in pursuit of cost savings.”

Last week, Dulley published an announcement on his official blog calling for residents to join his cause. Whether anyone else has aligned with Dulley is unknown. However, Dulley was seen leading a symposium on the issue last week in West Hollywood. During his speech, Dulley said, “For community-driven watchdogs to succeed, it’s critical that they be comprised of a varied set of people. Dulley added that too many people from the same background can lead to bias very easily.

It is unclear whether Dulley has managed to garner enough support to turn his suggested board into a reality. When we reached out to LA County for a comment, we were told that such a committee would not be opposed by the County. Other counties and cities in the United States have implemented similar community-led boards for the purposes of scrutinizing eateries, so it is likely that LA County will eventually do the same.