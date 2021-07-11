The Nasarawa State Government has restated its commitment towards sustaining women’s empowerment to improve their socio-economic status by making them self-reliant.

Mr Dogo Shammah, Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Tourism, said this when Nasarawa Young Women Entrepreneurs Forum (NYWEF) paid him a courtesy visit on Saturday in Lafia, the State, capital.

He said that women and youth empowerment are one of the cardinal points of the administration of Gov. Abdullahi Sule.

Shammah said that Nasarawa Economy Development Strategies (NEDS) is aimed at diversifying the economy of the state through various programmes and empowerment to improve the living standard of its citizenry.

“As a Government, we started women and youth empowerment programmes during our 100 days in office, where we empowered women and young people with start-up kits after training them in various skills so that they can start their own businesses.

The information commissioner, while commending NYWEF for coming together to finetune how to help themselves through entrepreneurship, assured them of the Ministry support to succeed.

He applauded them for collaborating with credible organizations like the Nigerian Youths Congress (NYC) and encouraged them to remain focused on their assignment so as to succeed.

Earlier, Mr Kefas Tigga, the state NYC Chairman and the facilitator, said bringing together the young women was a strategy to bridge the gap that existed between female and male folks, especially in terms of accessing empowerment funding available at both state and federal levels.

Mrs Asmau Kwara, Coordinator, Nasarawa Young Women Entrepreneurs Forum (NYWEF), said that they were in the Ministry for an “endorsement visit and to seek support for their forthcoming conference in August 12, 2021.”

She said the NYWEF is a group of young women coming together to inspire themselves to be heard – through entrepreneurship and support system to be economically empowered.

Kwara said that NYWEF has partnered with Nigerian Youths Congress to mobilise over 500 young women from different localities in Nasarawa state to participate in the forthcoming entrepreneurs conference in the state.

