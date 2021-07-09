



The Nigerian Air Force Institute of Administrative Management (NAFIAM) on Friday in Kaduna graduated 27 officers who undertook a three-month young officers course on efficient and effective administrative duties.

In his address, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, said the current state of Nigeria’s security necessitated the training of its personnel on administrative and other duties.

Represented by AVM Mahmud Madi, the NAF Air Secretary, Amao urged the graduands to contribute their quota in addressing the security challenges in the country.

He advised the graduands to exhibit high sense of discipline and loyalty, to overcome adversaries.

Earlier, the Commandant of NAFIAM, Group Capt. Edafe Onobrakpeya, said the young officers course 15/2021 intended to develop the skills of participants and position them to function effectively in staff and field appointments.

“The courses undertaken by the graduands are designed to adequately prepare them to provide workable solutions towards solving administrative challenges that might come up in the course of their daily service”, he said.

Onobrakpeya thanked the leadership of the Commanding Officers of Air and Ground Training for creating an enabling environment and mentorship for the institute and its training activities.

He enjoined the graduands to be worthy ambassadors of the institute in character and performance, to enhance their productivity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the event featured presentation of awards to best graduating officers in order of merit.

