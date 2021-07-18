A whooping sum of N50m has been mapped out as star prize for the maiden edition of Miss Campus Naija Reality TV Show organised by an entertainment company, Kanaz Productions Entertainment Ltd.

Miss Campus Naija Reality TV Show has been designed to select the most beautiful and personable girl (one with beauty and brains) from campuses of tertiary institutions across the country; and to promote the cultures, languages and tradition of the states of the participants, thereby strengthening national unity.

It also offers a juicy and alluring package that allows beautiful girls on campus to showcase their institution, intelligence, entrepreneurship and creativity to a wide audience across the globe.

The show is the latest in a series of entertainment packages from Kanaz Productions, producers of the popular Campus Affairs TV Talk Show Nigeria.

The Miss Campus Naija TV Reality show has the finest, most celebrated and respected Nollywood celebrities and legends as part of the management team and working committee.

The Managing Director, Kanaz Group, Nnabueze Louis Kanife, said the show was an offshoot of the popular Campus Affairs TV Talk Show, which has remained a thrilling entertainment menu for the past decade.

He said the success of the Campus Naija Reality TV was profound, because of its captivating, informative and educative content.

Kanife noted that the Miss Campus Naija Reality Show would be spectacular and different from the usual typical beauty pageants where judgments about winners are made by a panel of judges and contestants compete mainly in specific events, like the bikini show and traditional attire performance.

He explained that the new entertainment package would be conducted in a reality TV show format, where judgments about winners would be made by popular votes and the actions of each contestant throughout the duration of the show would be assessed by the viewing public.

Kanife described Kanaz Group as a holding company with interests in several aspects of the entertainment and information industry, which has pursued these interests through several subsidiaries, subdivisions and projects, including the popular Campus Affairs TV Show Nigeria that debut in 2011.