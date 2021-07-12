The Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos State has been asked to, among others, set aside its ex parte order sanctioning a tier-one bank scheme to transmute to Holding Company PLC.

The court has also been asked to stay further recognition of the bank as a financial or non-financial holding company and or as a legal entity until it pays its total outstanding judgment debt of N32,875,204,984.38 to Innoson Nigeria Ltd.

This was contained in a Motion-on-Notice brought before the court by counsel to Innoson Nigeria Ltd, Chukwuebuka I Okolo Esq of McCarthy Mbadugha & Co. seeking for an order of the court to discharge and set aside the ex parte order granted to the bank on 16th of June 2021 and to set aside every step the bank took pursuant to the said ex parte order.

According to a statement by Innoson’s Head of Corporate Communications, Cornel Osigwe, the counsel further sought for an order of the court to stay further recognition of the bank as a financial or non-financial company and or as a legal entity.

“The Bank obtained an ex parte order from the Federal High Court, Lagos Judicial Division on 16th of June 2021 to proceed with the registration of GTB HOLDCO beam despite its knowing that an application for injunctive orders by Innoson Nig Ltd in Suit No: FHC/EN/CS/161/2020 is at all material time pending in FHC Enugu Division to restrain it from transmuting to a Private and or a Financial Holding Company until it pays over N32 billion judgment debt it owed Innoson.

“Recall that in November 2020, Innoson Nigeria Ltd sought for an order of perpetual injunction restraining the Corporate Affairs Commission from deregistering the bank as a public limited liability company and re-registering it as a private limited liability company until it pays the total outstanding judgment debt of N32,875,204,984.38.

“While the case in the Enugu Division of Federal High Court is still pending, the Bank against its corporate governance rules and in a classical abuse of court process filed and got an exparte order from Federal High Court, Lagos Division and without disclosing to the court that the subject matter of its application is already subjudice because injunctive orders has been sought in Suit No: FHC/EN/CS/161/2020, as well as the subject matter of this pending in Enugu Division of Federal High Court, to restrain the Bank from proceeding with the said scheme both in a pending interlocutory and in the substantive suit already served on the Bank and they have filed a memorandum of appearance and other processes in the suit.

“It is unfortunate that the tier one bank has refused to pay over N32Billion judgment debt to Innoson Nig Ltd arising from suit Nos: FHC/L/Cs/603/2006 and No. FHC/Cs/139/2012 respectively.

