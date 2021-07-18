By Ayo Onikoyi,

Nigerian Social media space is bustling with activities, as top Nigerian celebrities drawn from music, movies, and football sectors lock horns in an online engagement contest hosted by the Nigerian Social Media Awards, whose grand finale is slated for December 11, 2021 at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Celebrities competing in the ‘Naija Game of Thrones’ category are: 2Baba, Davido, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Wiz Kid, Olamide, Don Jazzy, and Genevieve Nnaji, while Phyno, Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho, King Rudy, Yemi Alade, Funke Akindele, Timaya, and Mr P. are competing in the Naija X-Factor category.

A confirmation of the degree of engagement the celebrities have with their online fans, the contests involve the fans visiting the website to vote for them to boost the celeb’s opportunity to win N20m grand prize that will be paid to the celebrity to support his/her Corporate Social Responsibility project.

The project manager, Nigeria Social Media Awards, Francis Amirize, in a statement said the social media which a few years ago started as a fun spot has today metamorphosed into an opinion-shaping part of existence, which can no longer be ignored in the marketing of brands, projects, and personalities.

