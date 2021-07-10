By Ikechukwu Odu

A 21-year-old Law School graduand, Amarachi Nickabugu, Saturday narrated how her parents motivated her into making first class honours in the recent result released by the Council of Legal Education of the Nigerian Law School.

Nickabugu, a product of the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, UNEC, was one of the 20 students who bagged first class honours out of 5,770 who sat for the Bar Final Examinations conducted in March this year.

In an interview with Vanguard at the university town of Nsukka, she narrated how her parents motivated her to go extra mile in order to earn first class honours from the Nigerian Law School.

While describing the feat as a dream come true for herself, parents and siblings, she bemoaned the communication gap between the students and management of the Law School.

She equally said that a lot could be done to improve on the infrastructure at the Kano State Campus of the School, recalling that the place has become a haven for reptiles as the Management, sometimes, allows the bushes to overgrow prompting snakes to encroach on the students’ hostels. “I was frightened to the bone marrow the day I saw a snake at my doorstep in the hostel,” she told Vanguard.

While narrating her experiences at the Law School, she said “I feel mostly relieved graduating from Law School because the programme was very demanding. Also, our programme was interrupted because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so, a lot of adjustments were made. The challenge of the pandemic on the programme began when Federal Government declared lockdown and asked tertiary institutions in the country to shutdown due to the coronavirus.

“During the lockdown, the Law School Management organised online classes. We used online platforms to receive videos and audio recordings of lectures. It was difficult for me to keep up with because the online materials were voluminous and Internet data-sapping. Some of them could not enter my phone, so, I couldn’t store them for future references. I stayed online all the time, either downloading the materials or reading them. At a point, I was not able to cope with the demands of the online lectures.

“I must say that as much as the Law School had the good intention of facilitating learning considering the circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic, a lot more could have been done to make online classes a lot easier for the students. In a country that has earned the negative tag of the poverty capital of the world, there could have been provisions for the financially-less-privileged students to cope with the demands of the online classes.

“I had to read textbooks to make up for online classes I could not keep up with. It required more efforts on the students. Some of the online materials were insufficient. I had to search for other materials on my own as supplement for the insufficiencies.

“We had to watch some of the materials live, and some required up to 500 megabits of data to download. I might be privileged to get most of the financial supports I needed from my parents, but I know that some students may not have such privileges. Some of the voluminous materials could have been compressed for easier download from the Internet. I know the management had the best of intentions for that, but a lot could have been done to make the experience easier for the students.

“I am really proud of myself graduating with first class honours because it took a lot of efforts, commitment and consistency to achieve this feat.”

Speaking about the factors that motivated her, Nickabugu who hails from Olido in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State said “My mother would always tell me to make first class honours for her even if I didn’t need it. She was a key player in my motivation story. I know that my father, Barr. Nick Abugu, had expectations too. He knew the calibre of children he has, at least, from the academic point of view. He is a Lawyer too. I knew it would give him a sense of pride if I graduate with first class from the Law School. Though, I am self-motivated person myself, my parents and siblings fired me up for this glory.”

Vanguard equally gathered from an online news site, The Nigerianlawyer.com that out of the 5,770 students who sat for the examinations, 432 made second class upper division, while 2,172 made second class lower division.

1,723 graduated with pass category, 35 others earned conditional pass, while 1,325 failed the examinations. It was equally learnt that 60 students were absent from the examinations.

According to a document endorsed by the Director General of the Nigerian Law School, Prof. Isa Hayatu Chiroma, the Call to the Bar ceremonies for the successful candidates has been slated for 27th, 28th and 29th of this month at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

