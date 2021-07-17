Rising international model Joseph Walters whose real name is Babalola Otitoju Joseph in a recent interview disclosed how his African traits helped him to succeed in America’s cutthroat modelling industry. “Life in American is not as easy as people think, due to culture change and diversity. To survive, you have to always remember who you are, the kind of person you are, where you are coming from, and also understand how the American society and system work.

There are many differences between America and my native country, Nigeria, so I just have to learn stability. But I was greatly helped by my culture and heritage, the can-do spirit of Nigerians, the confidence that anywhere we find ourselves we will adapt and do better, no matter the conditions,” he said.

Looking back at the trajectory of his life, Joseph Walters, attributed his success to his mother. “The one person that really influenced me is my mom. I grew up with her and she always told me education is the first thing and wherever I found myself I should always remember who I am. She always wanted education first, so I’m still in school working to get my degree and at the same time moving towards my dream of being a fashion model,” he recounted.

While his life is not at the moment devoted entirely to modelling ―“I’m still in school in pursuit of a degree and working on some businesses as well,” Joseph Walters affirmed ― he asserted, however, that modelling will remain his main profession.



“I can only quit if am not really making money or getting paid enough as a model, or not having a good modelling agency that can help me to get a paid gig with top brands like Versace, Gucci, Fendi, Burberry, or if I am faced with the risk of sexual harassment such as having to go naked or have sex before getting a paid model job,” Joseph Walters confirmed.