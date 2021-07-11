“Lion of the western cape” is coming.

As he gears up for the next chapter of his career, Pappy Thrill has hinted a new album will arrive before the end of the year.

The 31-year-old Nigerian-born, South African based genre-bending artist has kept a tight lid on details, but he opens up to one of his pr lead, Soltesh Iyere, about the highly-anticipated follow-up to Tears Sweat Blood, some of which he has been recording.

“I haven’t told people this, and I’m probably going to keep it as that, but I’m working with some couple of new people and I’m just trying to expand my sound,” says Thrill. I’m evolving, collaborating with new people, delivering a whole new sound, a whole new thrill.”

Thrill, who says he’s been very productive during the pandemic, has been challenging himself to push the envelope. He stopped short of revealing a release date for Lion of the western cape, only saying that it’s “coming soon.”

Meanwhile, Thrill remains busy with his other ventures including his video production company, shooting his own comedy skits and more. He is also hoping to bring back his Thrill Concert “around October.”