Uyiosa Samson Ikponmwosa aka The Genius

Praised to be the “Rhythm Genius” Uyiosa Ikponmwosa Samson, populary known as Official Genius, has emphasised that he wants to make a mark through his music.

Official Genius has gone a long way to put out charismatic and impregnable music.

Joining the challenges and competitions to pursue his dreams, he won his first award as fast growing art in the southern region of Nigeria in 2019 (the Joker Award).

From singing churches, night clubs, shows, schools. the impetous, Samson, intuitive and empathetic artist who is known to be able to do Hip-Hop, POP, R n B, DanceHall Afro songs, alternative/Indie makes him stand out from other arts.

Official Genius hails from the south South City, (Edo, Benin) Born on the 21st day of June 2003. with birth name Uyiosa Samson Ikponmwosa.

The Helicon, Kamikaze Crooner calls his fan/fans Helicons.

Speaking about how globally acceptable the Nigerian songs have gone, thanks to the likes of Grammy award winners, Wizkid, Burna Boy and ever blazing sensation, Davido, The Genius was emboldened to strengthen the ties. He noted that that was his drive in featuring artists from different parts of the world in his debut album.

“My aim is to sustain the global recognition Nigerian music has gotten and deservdly so. I featured a couple of artistes from around the world in my debut almbum.

“I want to also put out sound that represents all ages. I want to represent myself as a brand and a legacy when I retire from music,” Official Genius said.

