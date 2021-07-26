…Explains how My Girlfriend’s Closet is promoting this

The world’s trends are changing, and the fashion industry is not an exception. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the fashion industry was majorly disrupted, retailers closed their shops, production of new fashion items slowed down, supply chains were shut down while consumer’s spending reduced. People could not shop their new favorite designers’ items or do any international fashion shopping to dump their old items for new ones and change the look of their closets.

For an industry that contributes over $2.5 trillion in global annual revenues before the pandemic, this was a major blow to the fashion industry, but it was also a moment to slow down as the issue of environmental degradation was increasing since over 87% of used fashion items end up in landfills. The fashion industry contributes to about 10% yearly global carbon emissions, more than all international flights and maritime shipping combined, and will surge more than 50% by 2030.

This has forced fashion retailers to confront the issue with focus to embracing ‘Sustainable Fashion’. In 2019, McKinsey identified sustainability as one of the key priorities for the fashion industry.

Nigeria, being the biggest consumer of fashion in Africa has been forced to take advantage of this growing opportunity of ‘sustainable fashion’ to tackle the growing nuisance constituted by pollution and waste in the country. This has helped position Nigerian fashion brands better since in the bid to conform, the people now buy locally produced fashion designed from locally sourced materials. However, while this is a positive adoption, people still enjoy buying foreign designers’ item to complement local brands. To encourage fashion buyers, join our campaign for sustainability, the whole new concept of ‘resale and reuse’ was introduced.

In Uche’s word, ‘‘The MGC Brand has identified a challenge and we want people to be comfortable in using high-class second-hand products with full assurance that they got it from the very best.’’

But what exactly does ‘Sustainable Fashion’ mean? Is it just a new buzzword to get people excited? Or is it a marketing term used by fashion industries to influence buying decisions?

Wikipedia describes ‘Sustainable Fashion’ as a movement and process of fostering change to fashion products and the fashion system towards greater ecological integrity and social justice.

In simple English, Sustainable fashion is about producing clothes, shoes, and accessories in environmental and socio-economical friendly manners, how these fashion items are consumed, and how they affect shift in consumers’ attitudes and behavior.

This brings us to the big question – How is My Girlfriend’s Closet offering a more sustainable fashion and encouraging consumers to adopt sustainability? and why we care –

There are many forms to which we promote sustainable fashion at My Girlfriend’s Closet.

Imagine walking into the store with a bag full of old designers’ shoes and clothes after decluttering your closets of unused or neatly worn items, drop for resale and have your purse full of cash. Then, you stroll over to the display section of the store to check out what new items are available on resale.

You select a dress and purse for the weekend, which you know you can trade in the following month after use for resale or you walk into the store, see your favorite Bottega Mules on the shelf for a selling price of 40% reduction compared to the price you pay for the new one. You can even rent the item for an outing to a highbrow event at an affordable fee.

You enjoy the benefits of buying, renting, or borrowing fashion items as opposed to buying newly produced ones and most importantly, you feel good about yourself as you know you are one of the millions around the world contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy.

At My Girlfriend’s Closet, our business models and business concepts are more about improved sustainability and highlighting to consumers a more sustainable consumption pattern. How do we do this? We focus mainly on sourcing for fashion that is high quality and timeless design. We provide fashion as second hand and have rental system for leasing items. We set up systems that supports increased fashion reuse and resale.

You can check out our website which is up and running or visit the store at Nakenohs Boulevard, 40 Alexander Road, Ikoyi, Lagos to know more about My Girlfriend’s Closet.

Uche Ajene is the Managing Director / Founder of Stephanie John and Associates, a PR and Strategic Communications agency with its heart aimed at telling great stories that deliver on the Human Experience. She has over 20 years of domestic and international experience in the fields of financial accounting, auditing, compliance, strategic planning and management, business development, sales, marketing, and communications and she has worked with brands such as PMI, Unilever, Guinness, Coca Cola, Polaris Bank. FCMB, Access Bank, British Airways, Dell, Nokia, CNN, Ericsson to name a few.

She founded the My Girlfriend’s Closet fashion brand in November 2020 with the aim of promoting sustainability in the Nigeria fashion industry.