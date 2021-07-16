.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Traditional Religious Worshippers in Osun State have warned the state government not to steer religious crisis in the state by charging Kayode Esuleke for framed-up the murder.

Some Muslims in the state had insisted that Chief Kayode Esuleke, the custodian of Esubiyi masquerade that clash with Muslim worshippers at Kamorudeen Society Central Mosque in Osogbo, must be arraigned over the murder of an adherent and injuring many others.

Addressing a press conference at the House of Culture, Elebuibon Street, Osogbo on Wednesday, the Association’s President, Dr Oluseyi Atanda said Muslims, Christians and traditionalists have been living in harmony in Osogbo for decades until the arrival of the leader of the Kamorudeen sect, stressing the need for government to call him to order.

However, Atanda disclosed that the position of the Muslims could be described as cheap blackmail against Esuleke, who could not be traced to the scene of the crime, urging the state government to resist attempt by the sect to cause religious crisis in the state by framing Esuleke for a murder committed by an unknown assailant.

He said, “TRWASO implore the State Government to urgently summon a peace meeting and religious harmonization process. We have a right to our religion and the tenets of the religion, in as much as we will not stop others from performing their religious rites, we will resist anybody from doing the same to us. There must be a stop to this repeated attack by Alfa Kassim Yinusa and his agents. Baba Esuleke and his family should not be framed up for murder committed by an unknown assailant.

“We implore the State Government to avoid blackmail and imminent religious imbroglio in Osogbo.

“Contrary to the early reports which deliberately misled the public that masqueraders invaded a mosque to attack Muslims while praying, we all know better than this was untrue as videos shared by both parties clearly showed that the Muslims were on the road having a session and masqueraders amid police security passed by and on returning, they were waylaid in the usual characteristics of Imam Yinusa. This led to further misunderstanding and eventual fracas and subsequent free for all fight. This mob reaction could be said to be a reaction of pent-up anger against a notorious fanatic with documented antecedents.

“It is expected of adherents and sympathizers of the Egungun to revolt against a group who decides to attempt to unveil the secrecy of the masquerade. Any true religionist will defend the religion as long as the law permits. The shooting was unfortunate but, up till now, it is difficult and almost impossible to establish the source of murder weapon or postmortem to prove the killer”.

While addressing the traditionalists after persuading not to embark on street protests, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr Adebisi Obawale disclosed that the state government cannot be blackmailed to take action that could lead to crisis, urging them to have trust in the government’s ability to dispense justice in the matter.

“My message to the traditional worshippers is to remain peaceful, trust government and allow it to take necessary steps to resolve the matter. I urge residents of Osun to be religiously tolerant, it is the only way to endear peaceful coexistence between different religious groups in the state”, he added.