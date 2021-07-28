Muiz Dosunmu’s death, huge loss to PDP, says Owokoniran, South-West zonal scribe

Late Prince Muiz Dosunmu

The death of secretary, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Lagos State, Prince Muiz Dosunmu, has been described as a huge loss, not just to Lagos PDP, but to the party as a whole.

PDP, South-West, said this in a statement by the zone’s General Secretary, Rahman Owokoniran, in Lagos on Wednesday.

According to Owokoniran, Prince Dosunmu was not just a party man, he was involved in the recent reconciliation efforts “that have put the party on a strong footing to replace the bad governance brought by APC with PDP’s people-oriented and purposeful leadership.”

Until his death on Wednesday, Prince Dosunmu had been hospitalised for three weeks.

Meanwhile, in the statement, Owokoniran said: “On behalf our great party, I condole with you, the loved ones and family members

“This is a big loss for the party, and everyone that knows Prince Dosunmu.”

He prayed God to granted his soul eternal rest and the family he left behind the grace to bear the loss.

